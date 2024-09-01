Anyone Angry I’m Working For Tinubu Should Hug Transformer – Wike



Minister Nyesom Wike of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says he has no regret working under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike, who has been a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since his political career began in 1999, is the lone opposition member in the cabinet of Tinubu whose Party is the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the PDP Congress in Rivers on Saturday, Wike said he feels happy being a member of the current administration.

“We are fully in government. We are fully in Tinubu’ government. I have no regret about it and I will continue to be there. Anybody who is angry should go and hug the transformer,” he said.

It is believed Wike got the ministerial position because he worked against Atiku Abubakar, PDP’s candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

Wike also lashed out at Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his estranged godson and other PDP Governors who recently threw their weight behind Fubara at a caucus meeting.

“Some governors say they will take the structure from us and give it to somebody. I hear that they have given them assurance that they will take the party from us. I pity those governors because I will put fire in their states. When God has given you peace, you say you don’t want peace. Whether you are in Bauchi or wherever, your hands will get burnt. You will never see pace again.

“So I’ve told them, now you have started, when I will start, don’t say I’m the one that destroyed PDP, you are the one that is trying to destroy PDP. Allow Rivers State to conduct the affairs of the party, we are aware of these unstable characters, we know that they are joining APP, let them wait during the time, they should face us in the election, don’t bother about our abuses, we have thick skin, we don’t even know what abuse is, so don’t say anybody is abusing me, of I’m nothing, they will not abuse me,” he said.