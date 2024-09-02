Apart From 1993, All Elections In Nigerian Are Rigged – Okupe Slams Obidents Over Tinubu’s Presidential Victory

Former Director-General of the Labour Party, presidential campaign organization during the 2023 elections, Doyin Okupe, has claimed that all elections in Nigeria have been rigged.

Okupe argued that the only exception that might have been was the 1993 annulled election, which produced the late Chief MKO Abiola.

He added that the verdict of the Supreme Court regarding the outcome of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria has laid to rest all contentions about the polls which produced President Bola Tinubu.

Okupe’s statement followed some online attacks from supporters of the 2023 Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, popularly known as Obidients, who were criticising him for dumping their principal and backing the policies of the present administration.

The former presidential aide led this out on Monday while addressing newsmen in Lagos.

He argued that life must continue after elections, and the citizens must patiently wait till the next election cycle to correct any observed grievances or imperfections.

Okupe: “To me, the allegations of rigging do not hold water. All elections in Nigeria from the 1st Republic to date have been rigged in one way or another, except perhaps Abiola’s election.

“In America today, the majority of Republicans believe the election that brought Biden in as POTUS was rigged.

“However, the Americans did not bring down their country because of that. They patiently waited for the next election and are making efforts to correct the imperfections,”