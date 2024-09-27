APC Denies Vote Buying, Says Edo People Angry With Obaseki’s Govt

The Edo state chapter of the All Progressive Party, has refuted report made by election observer, YIAGA Africa, saying that all major political parties involved in vote buying, in the recent governorship poll.

Recall that the civil society group had accused politicians of sharing N5,000, N10,000 and bread, to voters at the polling unit on the 21 of September, 2024 gubernatorial election.

Reacting to the allegations on Friday, Eziohuwa Agbonayinma, a member of the Edo APC, claimed that such never happened.

He added that Monday Okpebholo won the election due to Governor Godwin Obaseki’s poor government.

Agbonayinma, while responding to questions on Channels TV, accused the outgoing Governor of keeping President Tinubu’s palliative for his personal use.

He said: ”If Yiaga is saying APC bought votes, let them prove it. I can tell you there was nothing of such that the APC bought votes, we never needed to buy votes.

”The people were angry they came out en masse to support and vote for the APC because of their anger,” he said.

”President Tinubu ordered the release of a trailer load of rice to cushion the effects of hunger and starvation. Mr Governro stole most of the rice sold at the market. It was not given to the people .

”Mr President in his goodwill gave over N500bn to the 36 states of the federation, including the FCT, Edo state got over 18bn, ask the governor what he did with the money. The money went to voicemail ”

”$ 35 million to build schools, go and look at our schools, no roof, and children sitting on the floor.

“That money went to voicemail. Over $ 150 million was meant for erosion control. Come to GRA Mcome to Benin when it rains in 5mins everywhere is river Obaseki or river Asue Ighodalo.

”That is the reason they said we must change anyone Obaseki is bringing and they have done that we must appreciate and applaud our people.”