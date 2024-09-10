APC Indefinitely Postpones National Caucus, NEC Meetings

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, postponed its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings indefinitely.

The ruling party had fixed September 11 and 12 for the two meetings respectively following approval by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

APC also published advertorials, asking members of the two organs to attend.

But Felix Morka, APC’s National Publicity Secretary, who announced the postponement of the two meetings in a statement, said new dates for the meetings would be communicated in due course.

The statement reads in part, “Members of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are hereby informed that the National Caucus and National Executive Committee meetings scheduled to be held on September 11 and 12, 2024, respectively, have been postponed.”

No reason for the postponement was given by the Party.