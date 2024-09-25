APC Labels Obi ‘Serial Complainer’ Over Comment On Edo Election Outcome

The All Progressive Congress (APC), on Wednesday, described Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, as a “serial complainer.”

Speaking in an interview with Arise Television, Felix Morka, APC spokesperson, maintained that Obi will never accept results of any election not in his favour or his candidates.

Morka said: “Peter Obi is a serial complainer who will not accept the result of any election that is not in his favour or candidates that he supports.

“Since the 2023 election, Obi has been in consistent denial of that election. He has a new pet project which is to deny the Edo State election.

“Whatever he thinks of the Edo election is completely irrelevant.

“I think Olumide Akpata and Asue Ighodalo have a legitimate interest in that election and if they are not satisfied, they should do what they must do which is to head to court and prove the allegations that they are handling around now. They are spreading unsubstantiated allegations.

“I have not listened to any of them finishing any evidence of the high-sounding allegations that they make. When you get to court, it’s not about the headlines; you must break it down to realistic evidence to support your argument of winning the elections.”