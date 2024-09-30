

Member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Gbogi Emmanuel, has resigned from the Party.

Emmanuel tendered his resignation letter at the weekend while highlighting his discontent with the ruling Party under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He criticised APC’s governance for exacerbating the economic challenges faced by Nigerians.

“More so, APC is now considered as a weapon of poverty and misery for the masses evident in the economic hardship that plagues the land.

“I hold the firm belief that politics is not only about winning elections, it is about bringing succour and dividends of democracy to the people we represent,” Emmanuel stated in the letter.

In the copy of the letter addressed to the APC Chairman of Ward 6, Akoko South West Local Government, the party chieftain added that APC failed to uphold the true tenets of democracy and disregarded loyalty among members.

The decision to exit the APC, he said, was well thought-out, especially after wide consultations with his family and political associates in Akoko land.

“My decision stems from failure of the party to continue to uphold the true tenets and principles of democracy which include fairness, equity, impartiality, rewards for loyalty and bringing dividends of democracy to the masses,” he noted.

The Party, according to him, now has a new practice of “rob Peter to pay Paul.”