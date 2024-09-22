APC Pressuring INEC Chair, REC, To Suspend Edo Result Collation – PDP Alleges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is mounting pressure on Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, to suspend the collation of results in Edo State.

The result collation is ongoing in some Local Government Areas following the state governorship election that took place on Saturday.

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, in a statement, said intelligence available to the Party indicates that the “APC is mounting pressure on the @inecnigeria Chairman and Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) to suspend the collation process so as to make way for the manipulation of the INEC portal and replace the real results from the units with fabricated figures in favour of the APC.”

The PDP said Asue Ighodalo, its candidate, is taking an early lead in the election, adding that the APC is planning to invade collation centres with thugs to disrupt the process.

Our Party has also been made aware that the APC is mounting pressure on the Military to withdraw from their positions so as to enable the APC convey its armed thugs to disrupt and manipulate the collation process.

“The PDP in very strong terms cautions INEC and the APC to note that the people of Edo State already have authentic results from the Polling Units across the State and that any attempt by anybody or group whatsoever to alter the results will inflame the already charged situation with very severe consequences on perpetrators.

“INEC must not lose sight of the violent protest that trailed the criminal attempt by the former Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mallam Hudu Ari to alter the outcome of the 2023 Governorship election in that State which nearly led to the death of some INEC officials.

“INEC and the APC must note that any attempt to change the results of the Edo State governorship election will provoke worse consequences as the people have indicated their readiness to use every means allowed in a democracy including legitimate physical confrontation, if necessary to protect their votes.

“The PDP charges the Electoral Commission to resist the pressure by the APC and ensure that nobody tampers with the results as obtained from the Polling Units.

“Our Party commends the military for its professionalism in defending our democracy in the Edo State governorship election and urges the Military High Command not to succumb to the pressure from the APC to withdraw from their posts and allow for the manipulation of the process.

“The PDP again charges the people of Edo State to remain at the Coalition Center in their numbers and monitor the collation process so as to ensure that their Will as expressed in the election is affirmed.”