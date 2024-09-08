Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Forgives Happie Boys, Releases Them From Curses

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministries, has finally forgiven the controversial ex-security men Happie Boys and lifted the curses he placed on them.

The controversy surrounding the Happie Boys, ex-dancers of Chicken Republic, dates back to 2022.

Following their rise to fame, subsequent job loss, and eventual sponsorship by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere to study abroad, the group’s problems began.

The Happie Boys had been sighted living in the trenches once more, barely making a living, after their conflict with the pastor and their subsequent expulsion from Cyprus, where they had gone to study.

In a new development, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere revealed on his official Facebook page on Saturday that he has forgiven the Happie Boys.

The curse he had cast upon them, which said that anyone who aids the Happie Boys would also be cursed, was also lifted by him.

“Today 7 September 2024.

I HRM KING APOSTLE CHIBUZOR GIFT CHINYERE the general overseer of omega power ministry OPM hereby forgive happy boyz and I also release them from every curse I placed upon their life and destiny because of JESUS CHRIST.

They still remain my children.

From today anyone that helps happy boyz will not inherit happy boyz curses.”

