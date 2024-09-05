Armed Robbers Attack Travelers On Ife-Akure Expressway, Rape Woman

Some armed assailants have reportedly attacked travelers on the Ife-Akure highway, leading to the tragic rape of a female victim.

It was gathered that the incident which happened on Wednesday, involved eight gunmen who targeted two vehicles, a commercial bus and a private car, traveling from Lagos to Ilesa, Osun state.

According to Vanguard, the robbers stopped the vehicles near Osu and forcefully took valuable items, including money and ATM cards, from the victims.

One of the passengers, identified as Wale, narrated how the gunmen shot the bus driver, leaving him injured but alive.

He added that, a female passenger in the car was sexually assaulted during the ordeal.

Wale said: “The driver of the bus was shot but not killed. He was injured. One of the passengers in the car, a woman was raped. Money on us was forcefully taken.

“They collected all our ATM cards and made us to transfer various amount into their accounts.

“Some of us that escaped into bush alerted security men. Not long, policemen, vigilantes and members of Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service arrived and they began to comb the area.

“Few minutes after, they arrested one of the robbers- a man. But others have fled. They took him away.

“The driver of the bus I was traveling in was rushed to a hospital in Ile-Ife where he is currently receiving treatment.”