Army Exonerates Colonel Accused Of Sexual Harassment, Discharges Female Soldier From Service

The Nigerian Army has exonerated Colonel Ishiaku Abdulkareem, of allegations bordering on sexual harassment and intimidation of female soldier, Ruth Ogunleye.

Onyema Nwachukwu, army spokesperson, who spoke to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja on the outcome of the investigation, said the sexual allegations against the colonel was referred to the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police for investigation.

The investigation, he said, revealed that the colonel did not commit the offences.

Ogunleye, had in January accused three senior officers in the army of harassment, intimidation and threat to life.

In the video she posted, Ruth said her trouble started when she was posted to the Cantonment Medical Centre, Ojo, Lagos, where she met the colonel.

The female soldier alleged that the colonel made sexual advances to her but she rejected him.

She claimed that the senior officer consequently threatened to dismiss her from the army, denied her promotion courses, and rejected her army pass request.

According to her, the colonel evicted her from her apartment and locked her up at a psychiatric hospital.

Ogunleye added that anytime she tries to report Abdulkareem to senior officers, he always tells them she is battling mental illness.

Subsequently, the incident prompted an investigation which made Kennedy-Ohanenye, Minister of Women Affairs, visit Ogunleye at the hospital where she was undergoing rehabilitation.

Speaking on the outcome of the investigation, Nwachukwu said the findings of the panel that investigated the allegations “were definitive and based on objective evaluation of the available information.

“The investigation concluded that Colonel IB Abdulkareem did not commit the offence of sexual harassment as alleged by Ex-Private Ruth Ogunleye.

“The army maintains that Col. Abdulkareem is a disciplined, regimented, and firm officer who has upheld the values of the Nigerian Army throughout his service.”

The army spokesperson added that in 2022, the female soldier was recommended for discharge on medical grounds.

Nwachukwu said the army decided to keep Ogunleye in the service to give her the best medical treatment possible before her dismissal.

He added that during the course of investigation, it was observed that the mental health condition of the female soldier had worsened.

“Based on the medical report from the National Hospital and the advice of the Nigerian Army Medical Corps, the decision was made to shelve any disciplinary procedures that could have been brought against her.

“Instead, the Army prioritized her health, understanding that she was in no position to continue with military service. She was subsequently boarded and discharged from service in June.

“She has also been paid her Terminal Leave Allowance and Terminal Packing Allowance, as well as her contributions to Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme (NAWIS) and Benevolent Fund (BENFUND).

“The payments were made on 14 August 2024 into her FCMB account. Her Security Debarment Allowance for the period she served (5 years 54 days) has also been paid.

“The decision for her discharge was reached following her rejection of an offer of medical treatment either from the National Hospital or the Nigerian Army,” he said.

The army spokesperson said although the female soldier did not serve up to 10 years, she will receive 50 percent monthly pension for life.