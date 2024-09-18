Army Kills Four Bandits, Rescue 20 Kidnap Victims In Kaduna

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the neutralization of four bandits and the rescue of 20 kidnapped victims in a recent operation.

The heroic efforts of the army in Kaduna State’s Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas resulted in the success tale.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Overseeing Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, made the announcement in a statement to journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Aruwan said: “Troops have neutralised a total of four bandits during two operations spanning Birnin Gwari and Giwa LGAs. This was conveyed in a series of operational feedbacks to Kaduna State Government.

“According to the first report, troops of Operation Forest Sanity embarked on special clearance operations in the general area of Alawa in Birnin Gwari LGA.”

Aruwan stated that the troops, who had formed a blocking force, spotted bandits moving around Kwaga and, after a brief pursuit, neutralised two of them.

During the operation, the commissioner stated that the following goods were recovered: two AK-47 rifles, three magazines, three motorcycles, and one Baofeng radio.

He also stated in the second report that Sector 6 Operation Whirl Punch troops conducted fighting patrols surrounding Nakwakina hamlet in Giwa LGA based on credible intelligence.

“The troops laid an ambush along a likely terrorists’ withdrawal route. The terrorists were eventually sighted and engaged, two of them were neutralised while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“The troops combed the area and recovered two motorcycles, one cutlass and one mobile phone,” the commissioner confirmed.