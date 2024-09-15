Army Nabs 26 Illegal Miners In Ondo

Troops from the Nigerian Army’s 32 Artillery Brigade have arrested 26 individuals suspected of illegal mining in Ondo State.

This was contained in a statement issued by Captain Irabor Njoka, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, on Saturday.

Advertisement

Irabor said the “arrest was made on 3rd September, 2024, during a raid, following credible intelligence on their activities at suspected illegal mining sites at Gate, Modebiayo, Kokuma, Obado, Okesa, Amasiko, Adoba, Abanasiru and Obadonu communities in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.”

READ ALSO: Illegal Mining: NSCDC Intercepts Two Trucks Loaded With Solid Minerals In Oyo

Items recovered from the suspects included seven mobile phones, 21 head pans, four cutlasses, 12 shovels, and a sack containing clothing.

He added that the operation demonstrated the army’s commitment to safeguarding the country’s critical infrastructure and curbing criminal activities.

The suspects have been handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for further investigation.