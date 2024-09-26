Army Operations Against Insecurity, Yielding Good Results – CoAS Lagbaja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja, has commended soldiers for intensifying operations across various regions in the country.

Lagbaja added that the activities of the troops have led to the neutralization of several terrorists and their leaders.

COAS made this known on Thursday, while addressing newsmen at the media chat third quarter of 2024 held in Makurdi.

Represented by the Commander 4 Special Force Command, Major General Hilary Nzan, the Lagbaja noted that the operations have also helped in the restoration of socio-economic activities in some crisis-ridden communities.

He said: “The Nigerian Army has intensified operations across various regions with tailored strategies to address the unique security threats in each region. I am pleased to report significant successes in these efforts across multiple theatres.

“These include the neutralization of several terrorists and their leaders, the rescue of some abducted Nigerians, and the restoration of socio-economic activities in affected communities, leading to the return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral homes.

“Our efforts have also significantly boosted crude oil production while enhancing food security through special patrols and escort duties that enable farmers to cultivate their crops.

“In response to recent human-made and natural disasters in parts of the country, we activated our emergency response capabilities. We leveraged our unique competencies, as demonstrated in the recent flood incident in Maiduguri.”