Arrest Hunger, Not Nigerians – PDP To Tinubu, Reveals Sponsor Of #EndBadGovernance Protest

The Peoples Democratic Party, has revealed that they are aware of the individuals behind the #EndBadGovernance protests, which caused a series of mixed reactions across the nation in August.

Recall that from August 1 to 10, Nigerians and various groups took to the streets in multiple cities to express their displeasures over the ongoing hardship facing the country.

Addressing newsmen at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday, Debo Ologunagba, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, while noting that hunger was the sponsor of the protest, urged the federal government to arrest hunger and not Nigerians.

He said: “There is need for caution. There was a protest in this country, the government did not do anything.

“You arrest some people and said they were terrorists and you charge them to court. You say some people were the sponsors of the protest.

“We know those who sponsored the protest. The sponsor is hunger. The President and his people should arrest hunger and there will be no problem.

“Let your policies that are draconian, that are bringing people to their knees. This is the season schools are resuming, we know what people are going through.”