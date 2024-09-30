 Atiku’s Aide Slams PDP Govs Associating With Wike, Says They’re Traitors

An aide to former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has called out state Governors associating themselves with Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesome Wike.

Demola Olarewaju, who is Atiku’s Special Assistant on Digital Media and Strategy, led this out on Sunday, vial his X page, describing the Governors as traitors, adding that they are the root of PDP crisis.

He said: “Wike’s entire relevance in Nigeria’s political space is directly dependent on his ability to rock PDP’s boat and make it less formidable.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Rivers Crisis: I Can’t Donate My Kidney Or Liver Because Of Loyalty – Fubara Tells Critics Amid Rift With Wike

“Any governor associating with him is a traitor in PDP and I’ll even go further and say: Governors are the root of PDP crises since 2015.

“You can trace every major crisis in PDP to the ‘zoning’ of NWC offices to individual governors ever since the party lost Aso Rock and some of us saw it coming in 2015.

“The current tensions may or may not abate and nationalists must be tactically flexible about party platforms.”