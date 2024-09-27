“Audacity To Accuse My Dad, Falz Of Wrongdoing; See You In Court” – Folakemi Falana To VeryDarkMan

Folakemi Falana, sister of rapper Falz and daughter of human rights lawyer Femi Falana, has vowed to take social media influencer VeryDarkMan (VDM) to court.

This follows the activist’s refusal to apologize and retract defamatory statements against her brother and father within the specified 24-hour deadline.

The controversy began when VDM shared an audio conversation allegedly involving Bobrisky, implying that Falz and Femi Falana were involved in bribery and corruption.

Falz and Femi Falana, through their lawyers, demanded an apology and retraction.

Folakemi took to Instagram on Friday to express frustration, highlighting her family’s reputation for integrity and their history of pro-bono work, including securing presidential pardons for Nigerians.

She criticized VDM’s audacity in accusing her father and brother of wrongdoing and dismissed claims of Falz’s involvement with Bobrisky.

She wrote:

“My Parents and our firm, Falana & Falana have been applying for presidential pardons for

Nigerians absolutely FREE way before a lot of you were born or before you could talk. Slide 1 is from 2016 and Slide 2 is from 2022.

It’s crazy that some Nigerians act like they can’t read or think for themselves. It’s unfortunate.

It’s even crazier that all it takes is for a ridiculous character like VDM to accuse my dad and Falz of bribery, corruption and perversion of the course of Justice and you suddenly forget who they are and what they stand for. For him to have the audacity to go as far as even accusing Falz of being homosexual and having an affair with Bobrisky is wild. The fact that some of you actually believe it, is what is blowing my mind.

For the record, anyone can write the president to request a pardon for any convicted person in Nigeria. You dont even need to be a lawyer to apply for a pardon. THAT SAID, BOBRISKY NEVER APPROACHED ANYONE IN MY FAMILY OR OUR FIRM FOR A PRESIDENTIAL PARDON.

TO BE CRYSTAL CLEAR, THE FACTS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

1) MY DAD HAS NEVER MET OR TALKED TO BOBRISKY WHETHER DIRECTLY OR VIA A PROXY

2) BOBRISKY REACHED OUT TO FALZ THE SAME WAY HE REACHED OUT TO MANY OTHER CELEBRITIES ASKING FOR MONEY. THE REASON HE GAVE WAS SO THAT HE AFFORD TO STAY IN THE VIP SECTION OF PRISON. HE NEVER EVER DISCUSSED A PRESIDENTIAL PARDON WITH HIM. HE SAID HE WAS REACHING OUT FROM PRISON FALZ HAD NO REASON TO BELIEVE OTHERWISE.

3) DO YOU REALLY THINK MY DAD OR FALZ NEED BOB’S MONEY??? FOR WHAT?

Seeing as you have refused to do the needful, @verydarkblackman see you in court.”

