Bandits Attack Construction Workers, Kill 5 Policemen, 3 Soldiers In Zamfara

At least five policemen and three soldiers have been killed during an attack involving security operatives and a group of terrorists in the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

It was gathered that the troops, on Thursday, were said to be escorting workers of a construction company, identified as Setraco Nigeria Limited, when the gunmen ambushed them and started shooting.

A source who refused to reveal his identity, told SaharaReporters that a prompt response from the Army saved other security personnel attached to Setraco workers, adding that several terrorists were eventually killed in during the gun battle.

Advertisement

He added that three soldiers and five policemen were also killed and rifles were carted away by the culprits.

READ MORE: Suspected Bandits Hijack Two Loaded Buses, Abduct Passengers In Zamfara Highway

He said: “Troops escorting Setraco workers on their way to Tsafe LGA in Zamfara encountered ambush”.

“We came swiftly to reinforce and we were able to kill many of the bandits. Police have evacuated the bodies of both the personnel and the bandits.”

Confirming the horrible incident to newsmen, in a statement released to the public, the spokesperson of the Zamfara state’s police command, Yezid Abubakar, said that several security personnel have been deployed to the scene.

He added that he was yet to be briefed on the exact figure of the people that were kidnapped by the terrorists.

He said: “It is true but we are on top of the matter. Our men have been deployed to the place but they are yet to come back so I don’t know the exact figure of the people that were kidnapped. I will get back to you when I get the information,”