Bandits Invade Kaduna Churches During Service, Kill Three, Abduct 31



No less than three worshippers were killed when bandits attacked a churces in Kaduna State.

The attacked happened in Bakinpah-Maro, a community in Kajuru Local Government Area of the State on Sunday during church service.

The assailants also kidnapped 31 persons including a pastor during the attacks targeting Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) and Catholic churches in the community.

According to Leadership, a former chairman of Kajuru LGA, Cafra Caino confirmed the incident.

Caino said the bandits who arrived around 10 am in large numbers, shot sporadically targeting the two churches in the community.

He disclosed that a pastor of one of the churches Bernard Gajera, was among those kidnapped by the criminal elements.

The incident has left the community in a state of fear, with many calling for increased security measures to protect lives and property.

local resident said, “We urge the government to take decisive action to address the security challenges in our community. We cannot continue to live in fear of bandits and kidnappers.”

Another anonymous eyewitness, described the attack as horrific, adding that: “When the bandits arrived in large numbers, many worshippers fled the church.

“It was a horrendous sight. We were helpless as we watched the bandits wreak havoc.”

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, Munir Hassan, has not issued a statement regarding the incident.