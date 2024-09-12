Bandits Storm Zamfara Highway, Abduct Many Travellers

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have stormed a busy road in Gusau to Funtua highway, kidnapping unspecified number of travellers.

A commuter, identified as Yusuf Tsafe, who is still stranded around the area told Channels Television that the terrorists blocked the Tazame axis of the road in the early hours of Thursday.

Yusuf added that the gunmen, in their large numbers with about 50 motorcycles, each carrying 3 persons, abducted an unspecified number of travellers.

Advertisement

He said: “They entered the road around 7 am, and till around 9am, they were still there, we just parked by the roadside waiting for the military to clear the road, we are seeing the bandits taking people inside the bush.

READ MORE: Flood Destroyed Farmlands, Properties; Displaced Over 10,000 In Zamfara — Emir

“The military gun truck moved to the area earlier, we were just hearing gunshots, but they are yet to open the road. Till now, no vehicle has been allowed to pass.”

Meanwhile , another source the above mentioned media that Magazu – Kucheri Road which is also the road linking Gusau to Funtua have been blocked by bandits on Thursday.

He said: “The military men asked us to stop because the bandits blocked the road, we are still waiting for them to clear the road.”