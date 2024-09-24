Banky W Returns To School, Pursues Master’s Degree At Georgetown University

Nigerian singer, politician, and cancer survivor, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has announced his return to school.
He is set to earn a Master’s degree in Policy Management at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
Banky W shared emotional photos on social media on Monday, capturing the heartfelt goodbyes with his wife, Adesua Etomi, and their son as he departed Nigeria.
Another photo showed his joyful reunion with veteran rapper Eldee The Don in the US.
In his caption, Banky W expressed his motivation for pursuing higher education.
He wrote:
“For family. For faith. For finding purpose. For the next year of earning a Masters degree in Policy Management at Georgetown University in Washington DC.”
