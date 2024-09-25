Banned Styrofoam Packs Confiscated In Lagos

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has confiscated banned Styrofoam food packs from a warehouse at No 6 Ogusefunmi Street, off Nurudeen Street, Anifowoshe, Ikeja, on Tuesday.

Tokunbo Wahab, the state’s Commissioner of the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, made the announcement in a post on X.

He said LAGESC conducted the operation after the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources found the facility and received a tip from a whistleblower.

“Following a tip-off by a whistleblower, Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources discovered another warehouse at No 6 Ogusefunmi Street off Nurudeen Street, Anifowoshe, Ikeja,” Wahab tweeted.

“The building is being used for storing the banned styrofoam packs. The operatives of the @LAGESCOfficial have confiscated the packs.”

