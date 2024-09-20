Basketmouth Overjoyed By Positive Feedback On Debut Film “A Ghetto Love Story”

Nigerian comedian and filmmaker Basketmouth has expressed his excitement following the successful premiere of his debut film, ‘A Ghetto Love Story,’ at the Filmone Year End Exhibitors Showcase.

The event was held at the Filmhouse Cinemas Imax, where industry experts gathered to see the film.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Thursday to share his enthusiasm.

He added that the movie received a “raging ovation” from the crowd, emphasising the positive feedback from fellow filmmakers and film executives.

The comedian thanked Filmone Entertainment, the film’s distributor, for organising what he called the best presentation of 2024 and supporting him throughout the production process.

A Ghetto Love Story, which will be released in theatres on November 22, promises to bring a one-of-a-kind story to life on screen.

He wrote:

“We were very pleased with the first reactions to #AGhettoLoveStory at the ‘Filmone Year End Exhibitors Showcase’

We got the opportunity to share our first film with film industry professionals on the @filmhousecinemas Imax

Our film showcase got a raging ovation.

Thank you to our amazing distributor @filmoneng for creating the best showcase of 2024 and coming on this journey with us. We truly appreciate it.

A Ghetto Love Story is coming to a screen near you.

On the 22nd of November.

See you at cinemas.”

