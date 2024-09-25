Bauchi Police Apprehend Three Suspected Armed Robbers, Recover Local Made Pistol

The Bauchi state police command has announced the arrest of three suspected armed robbers in the Misau Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement released to the public by the command’s spokesman, Ahmed Wakil, on Tuesday, identified the suspects as; Ahmad Musa, 20, Tijjani Abdullahi, 20 and Danladi Aliyu, 30.

SP Wakili noted that the arrested individuals were accused of breaking into a house and armed robbery.

The statement reads: “The fact of the incident, sometime in July 2024 where the suspects, along with four others, namely Ismail Kawuwa, Sadiq Kange, Adamu Dan Kamfani, and Attahir (still at large), conspired and unlawfully trespassed the residence of Malumi in Misau LGA, Bauchi State.

“Armed with locally made pistols and seven rounds of live ammunition, they robbed Malumi of ₦250,000, three handheld phones, and an unspecified quantity of recharge cards from various networks.

“Ahmad Musa was apprehended by the Rapid Response Squad, with a fabricated pistol and seven rounds of live ammunition. Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the crime.”