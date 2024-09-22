Bauchi Police Nab Suspect For Allegedly Stealing Iron Rods From Graves, Selling Them To Scrap Metal Buyers (Pictures)

Operatives of the Bauchi state police command have arrested a scavenger, identified as Dauda Saidu, a resident of Yelwa, for alleged trespassing, vandalism and theft.

Saidu was apprehended on Friday, for allegedly destroying graves, located at Yelwa Christian Cemetery in the metropolis and stealing iron rods.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

SP Wakil added that the suspect confessed to committing the offenses after interrogation, admitting to stealing multiple iron rods and selling them to scrap metal buyers in separate transactions amounting to N9,500, N12,000, and N5,500, respectively.

He said: “Saidu unlawfully entered the Christian cemetery in the Yelwan Kagadama area of Bauchi, damaging several graves and stealing iron rods in broad daylight.

“The Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad, has directed that Saidu be prosecuted after investigations are concluded.

“He also stressed the need for parental supervision and urged parents and guardians to be vigilant in monitoring their children and wards.”