Bauchi Police Nab Suspect, Recover 95 Vandalised Rail Tracks

The operatives of the Bauchi state police command have apprehended a 29 years old rail track vandalizer, identified as Heli Hassan.

It was gathered that the suspect was arrested on Thursday, for allegedly destroying the federal government installation of 95 rail track components in the state.

Hassan confessed to having conspired with one Jacob Sulaiman (currently at large) to vandalize and steal the recovered items on the 24th of September, 2024, at about 2300 hours, in the vicinity of Inkil quarters, Bauchi.

Disclosing this to the public on Thursday, the spokesman for the command, SP Ahmed Wakil, said that security agents, while acting on credible intelligence, apprehended the suspect.

He said: “This distressing incident poses a substantial threat to public safety and represents a severe act of economic sabotage as it pertains to a crucial infrastructure linking the Inkil community with Gombe State.

“The suspect conspired with one another now at large to vandalise critical rail track components.

“The incident occurred on September 24, at approximately 2300 hours, in the vicinity of Inkil quarters in the Bauchi metropolis.

“This achievement underscores the Command’s dedication to safeguarding public assets and ensuring citizens’ safety through collaborative community efforts.”