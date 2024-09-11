Bauchi: Seven Stolen Tricycles Recovered As Police Arrest Five Suspects

Five people were reportedly detained for allegedly engaging in criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen items, according to the Bauchi State Police Command.

This was revealed during a press briefing on Tuesday by Ahmed Wakil, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Auwal Mohammed.

Wakil added that one of the apprehended suspects was a lady who was accused of obtaining stolen tricycles from Kano State and then selling them in Bauchi State.

The statement read, “Maryam Ibrahim alias Ummi ‘f’ aged 30 years, Adamu Sale alias Brother, ‘m’, aged 30 years, Umar Ibrahim alias Baba Luti, 31 years, Nasiru Usman, ‘m’, aged 29 years, Nasiru Musa Umar alias Nass ‘m’ aged 27 years.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that she has sold approximately seven stolen tricycles within Bauchi.

“This successful operation was made possible through credible intelligence regarding suspicious activities and the hard work of the State Intelligence Department of the Bauchi State Police Command.”

Wakil revealed that the recovered exhibit which include seven tricycles, also known as Keke Napep.

He reiterated that “engaging in the receiving of stolen property is a serious offence with severe consequences, as per Section 427 of the Criminal Code Act in Nigeria.”

He stated that anyone convicted of this act may face a 14-year prison sentence.

The PPRO appreciated the community’s assistance and cooperation in providing vital information that resulted to the arrest of the aforementioned criminals.