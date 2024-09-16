BBNaija S9: Ben, Chizoba Leave Show In Double Eviction

The Big Brother Naija Season 9 house witnessed a double eviction on Sunday night, as Ben and his girlfriend Chizoba became the latest housemates to bid farewell to the ‘No Loose Guard’ House.

Ben, known for his comedic relief and formerly part of the BETA duo, was the first to be evicted, marking a new era in the competition since the pairing arrangement was dissolved two weeks ago.

In a surprising twist, Chizoba followed suit, leaving the house just moments after Ben’s exit.

The week had begun with nine housemates facing the possibility of eviction, following open nominations by their peers on Monday.

The dissolution of the pairings was intended to allow housemates to compete individually for the N100m grand prize, as explained by Biggie.

Ben’s eviction marked the beginning of a new phase in the competition, where housemates will now rely solely on their own strengths and strategies to stay in the game.

Taking to Instagram, the show organizers wrote:

“Just like that @actionben_ ‘s time in the #BBNaija No Loose Guard house has

come to an end!

He entered the house with

his best friend and as part of dynamic duo

BETA, Ben has kept us in stitches this season What a journey it’s been!

We wish him all the best with his future plans #BBNaijaS9”

“Tonight’s double eviction sends @zobachigbo home who is the fourteenth housemate to leave #BBNaija house! She came, she saw and is on a mission to conquer!

We’ll definitely miss her on the No Loose Guard dancefloor and, with all her emotions on the stage, she leaves her sister and dynamic duo still in the game! #BBNaijaS9”

