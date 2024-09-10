BBNaija S9: ‘I Would’ve Made This Edition More Entertaining’ – Portable Boasts

Nigerian singer Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, has publicly criticized the organizers of BBNaija’s No Loose Guard season, stating that this year’s show lacks excitement.

In a viral video on Instagram on Tuesday, he claimed that viewership has declined and suggested that his inclusion as a housemate would have boosted the show’s popularity.

Portable boasted that if he were a contestant, he would have made the show more entertaining by being intimate with multiple women and creating memorable moments.

He also offered to create an advertisement to promote the show, but only if he’s paid N100 million.

In his words:

“Na me people dey watch, even Big Brother Naija no blow this year, people are not watching them, they don’t have viewers. If to say dem know, dem for suppose carry me. If I was inside the BBNaija house, I would sleep with so many women, we would be cruising, I would be giving it to them on different levels. Who wan carry una reach there no dey there. BBNaija I don’t watch you people, people used to talk about the show but they are not doing that this year, they are talking about me instead. They are not even advertising you or make I do promo for una make una blow? Give me N100 million and I will come.”

