BBNaija S9: Kassia, Topher, Ocee Evicted From Reality Show

The Big Brother Naija house witnessed a dramatic triple eviction, shaking up the competition.

This shocking turn left only eight contestants in the running for the coveted grand prize.

Kassia was the first to depart, followed closely by Topher.

However, the night’s biggest surprise came when Kellyrae revealed he and Kassia were secretly married, just shy of their 8-month anniversary.

Ocee was the final housemate to be evicted, announced by charismatic host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The remaining eight contestants – Kellyrae, Ozee, Sooj, Nelly, Anita, Wanni, Onyeka, and Victoria – will battle it out in the final week for the ₦100 million prize and an SUV.

Taking to X platform, the show organizers wrote:

“Kassia, Ocee, and Topher have been evicted, leaving the top eight to battle it out! 🎉 Curious about their dramatic exits?”

