BBNaija S9: Kellyrae, Victoria, Sooj, Six Others Risk Eviction In Latest Twist

Fans were surprised when the BBNaija No Loose Guard season introduced another innovation to the nomination procedure.

After announcing Tjay as the new Head of House, Biggie introduced a surprise nomination process.

Housemates were initially asked to secretly write down two names for eviction, but then instructed to publicly reveal their choices to the entire house.

The nominations were as follows:

– Kassia chose Topher and Sooj

– Anita selected Ozee and Shaun

– Shaun picked Chizoba and Kellyrae

– Ozee went with Ben and Kassia

– Victoria chose Sooj and Chizoba

– Wanni selected Kellyrae and Sooj

– Onyeka chose Kellyrae and Victoria

– Sooj picked Kassia and Kellyrae

– Handi chose Sooj and Kellyrae

– Kellyrae selected Onyeka and Shaun

– Chizoba chose Victoria and Kellyrae

– Topher chose Victoria

– Nelly chose Victoria and Ozee

– Ben chose Victoria and Kassia

– Ocee chose Ben and Nelly

– Tjay chose Kassia and Sooj

At the end of the process Kellyrae, Victoria, Sooj, Kassia, Chizoba, Shaun, Topher, Ben, and Ozee were all nominated for eviction.

Taking to X platform, the show organizers wrote, “Voting is now open! 🗳️ Ben, Chizoba, Kassia, Kellyrae, Ozee, Shaun, Sooj, Topher, and Victoria are up for eviction! Show love to your favorite #BBNaija solo player by voting on the platforms below.”

