BBNaija S9: Nine Housemates Nominated For Eviction

The Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ housemates nominated nine of their peers for eviction on Monday, setting the stage for another intense elimination.

Following the unpairing of housemates, Ben and Chizoba were evicted from the show during Sunday’s live eviction, reducing the number of contestants to 14.

Here is how the housemates nominated each other:

1. Nelly – Ocee, Wanni

2. Onyeka – Kassia, Victoria

3. Tjay – Onyeka, Kassia

4. Ocee – Anita, Nelly

5. Topher – Wanni, Handi

6. Handi – Nelly, Tjay

7. Kellyrae – Onyeka, Shaun

8. Victoria – Onyeka, Nelly

9. Anita – Shaun, Wanni

10. Ozee – Anita, Nelly

11. Wanni – Anita, Kellyrae

12. Shaun – Anita, Kassia

13. Kassia – Tjay, Nelly

14. Sooj – Handi, Victoria

At the end of the nomination process, the following housemates were put up for eviction:

Wanni, Handi, Shaun, Onyeka, Kassia, Nelly, Anita, Tjay, and Victoria.

The nominated housemates now face the possibility of eviction in the upcoming week.

Taking to the X platform, the show organisers wrote:

“Voting is open‼📢Anita, Handi, Kassia, Nelly, Onyeka, Shaun, Tjay, Victoria, and Wanni are up for eviction this week. Use any of the links below to save them with your votes.”

