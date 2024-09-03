BBNaija S9: Onyeka Wins First Solo HOH Challenge, Gains Immunity From Eviction

Onyeka, a housemate on Big Brother Naija, has achieved a milestone by becoming the first solo Head of House (HoH) of the season nine edition.
This marks a departure from the previous tradition of shared leadership, where housemates entered in pairs and the HoH role was held by a duo.
With her new position, Onyeka gains immunity from eviction for the week, but her former partner, Chizoba, is still at risk of being nominated for eviction next Sunday.
Onyeka’s solo win is a significant moment in the season, and she is thrilled to take on the leadership role.
