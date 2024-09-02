BBNaija S9: Pairs Dissolved As Housemates Go Solo For Grand Prize

The Big Brother Naija reality show season nine edition has taken a dramatic turn as the organizers have decided to unpair the housemates, effective immediately.

The announcement was made by Biggie on Sunday, after the live show, marking a significant shift in the competition dynamics.

Initially, the 28 housemates were paired into 14 duos, but now each contestant will be competing solo for the coveted grand prize.

Biggie stated, “You will no longer be allowed to live on another person’s shadow, you will compete for yourself and if you choose not to compete and decide to spend the rest of your days eating and sleeping be assured you’ll do so at your own peril.”

Taking to Instagram page on Sunday night, the show organizers announced:

“Breaking update: Biggie has scattered the pairs and now housemates face the game alone!

This marks the beginning of a brand new era in the #BBNaija No Loose Guard house, where only the strongest and most strategic will survive.

The big question: The money is?”

