BBNaija S9: Radicals Evicted From Reality Show

The Big Brother Naija season 9 competition has seen another pair, Radicals (Faime and Mickey), leave the show after a grueling nomination process.

They were nominated alongside DoubleKay, Aces, and WannixHandi, but received the most votes for eviction.

This season introduced a new nomination format, where housemates choose their own candidates for eviction.

Zinwe was the first pair to be evicted under this system, followed by Ndinne (an aunt and niece duo), Flourish, Streeze, and now Radicals.

The competition is heating up, with a grand prize of ₦100 million (a cash award and a brand-new SUV) plus additional sponsored prizes. With five weeks gone and five remaining, tensions are rising.

Host Ebuka announced Zinwe’s eviction last Sunday, and now Radicals have joined the list of departed housemates.

Taking to Instagram, the show organizers wrote, “There you have it Naija, Radicals have been evicted from the #BBNaija No Loose Guard house! The bros, @fairme_david and @michky_the_great, set the dancefloor on fire and gave moves we won’t be seeing again o.

We wish the Dynamic Duo success as they take on the outside.”

