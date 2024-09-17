BBNaija S9: Sooj Emerges New Head Of House

A new era of leadership has begun in the Big Brother Naija house, as Sooj has been crowned the latest Head of House.

With this title comes great power and responsibility, as well as immunity from eviction for the week.

As per the show’s tradition, a new HoH is chosen every week through a challenge or election.

Advertisement

Last week, Tjay held the title, becoming the second solo housemate of the season.

Now, Sooj has taken the reins after winning the HoH challenge, earning his immunity from eviction.

However, his former partner Topher remains vulnerable to nomination and potential eviction.

READ MORE: BBNaija S9: Ben, Chizoba Leave Show In Double Eviction

Despite this, Sooj’s victory has been met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans and fellow housemates.

Taking to the X platform, the show organizers wrote:

“All hail the new #BBNaija HoH!👑 Congratulations Sooj on your win.🙌🏾 #BBNaijaS9”

“Sooj claimed the #BBNaija HoH throne this evening after a tough and slippery challenge.”

SEE POST: