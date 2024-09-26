BBNaija S9: Three Evicted Housemates Make Dramatic Return

Three housemates who had previously been evicted Chinwe, Rhuthee, and Dami were brought back on Big Brother’s “No Loose Guard” season in an incredible plot twist.

They returned to the house disguised as ninjas on Thursday, freezing contestants in place with whipped cream.

Biggie then revealed their genuine identities, which startled the housemates.

The return of Chinwe, Rhuthee, and Dami instills new excitement, piqueing interest in their roles and possible impact on the game.

Taking to their Instagram page, the show organizers wrote:

“Chinwe, Rhuthee and Tami are baaaack! Some housemates are happy, and some, not so much. What’s next? #BBNaija #BBNaijaS9”

