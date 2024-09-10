BBNaija S9: Tjay Wins HoH Title, Secures Immunity From Eviction

Tjay, a housemate on Big Brother Naija’s “No Loose Guard” season, has been crowned the new Head of House (HoH) for week seven.

He won the title by emerging victorious in the HoH game on Monday evening, succeeding Onyeka, who made history as the season’s first solo HoH last week.

With this win, Tjay secures immunity from eviction this week.

Previously, the housemates competed in pairs, but after week five, Big Brother allowed them to compete individually for the grand prize.

Each week, a new HoH is chosen through a game or election to lead the house.

Taking to Instagram the show organizers wrote: “Tjay takes the crown for the

second solo HOH with a standout performance

that wowed Biggie!

#BBNaija #BBNaijaS9

Congrats, Tjay!”

