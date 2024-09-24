BBNaija S9: Two Housemates Secure Finale Spots, Nine Others Face Possible Eviction

Nine housemates are at risk of being evicted from the Big Brother Naija house this week.

The nominated contestants are Onyeka, Ozee, Anita, Topher, Ocee, Nelly, Kassia, Wanni, and Victoria.

In a departure from previous eviction procedures, Big Brother instructed each housemate to name two contestants they wished to nominate for the final eviction of the 2024 season during a diary room session.

Advertisement

Victoria and Nelly received the most nominations with four each, followed by Kassia and Anita with three nominations each. Onyeka and Wanni secured two nominations, while Ocee, Ozee, and Topher received one nomination each.

READ MORE: Kellyrae Secures Spot In BBNaija Season 9 Finale After HoH Win

Sooj escaped nomination and automatically secured a spot in the finale alongside Kellyrae, the newly appointed Head of House (HoH) for week 9.

To date, 17 out of 28 housemates have been evicted from the ongoing reality show.

Taking to their X account, the show organizers wrote:

“It’s voting time! Anita, Kassia, Nelly, Ocee, Onyeka, Ozee, Topher, Victoria and Wanni are up for possible eviction and only your votes can get them to the finale. Click the links below to VOTE! #BBNaija #BBNaijaS9”

SEE POST: