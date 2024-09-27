BDC Operator Testifies To Receiving $300k For Yahaya Bello’s Children’s School Fees



Bureau De Change (BDC) operator in Abuja, Jamilu Abdullahi, has testified in the ongoing trial of Ali Bello, a nephew of Yahaya Bello, former Governor of Kogi State.

Abdullahi appeared before Justice Obiora Egwuatu at the Federal High Court in Abuja, to give his evidence on Thursday.

Ali alongside Abba Daudu, Yakubu Adabenege, and Iyada Sadat are facing trial on 18-count charge of money laundering and misappropriation to the tune of over N3 billion.

In a statement after the trial, Dele Oyewale, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s spokesperson, said Abdullahi received $300,000 in cash from Daudu for the payment of the school fees for the former Governor’s children.

The BDC operator said money was transferred to his companies’ accounts, Kunfayakun and E-Traders International Limited, on several occasions for the school fees payment.

According to the statement, Abdullahi said he paid the money into the account of American International School (AIS).

“Abba Daudu called me to say that they have a transaction though it was on the weekend, but I drove down to the office and waited for them to come. Upon their arrival, three of them came.

”One of them stayed in the car with the driver, two of them walked to my office, and a friend of Abba Daudu was holding a black leather bag containing $300,000.

“Upon entering, he greeted, and Abba Daudu introduced him as his friend and business partner, saying he had a transaction. He dropped $300,000 in cash. I wanted to count the dollars before they left, but I could not due to the power outage.

“I told him I could not use my hands and needed to confirm that it was $300,000, so I locked the dollars in my office safe, and two of them left. Then, Abba Daudu’s friend said when I confirmed the sum, details would be forwarded to me for payment. However, the sum of $300,000 attracts some service charges which he said I should calculate and let Abba Daudu know.

“After I completed the transfer, I forwarded four receipts, indicating $75,000 four times to Abba Daudu, and he confirmed to me that the payment was confirmed successfully.

“Yes, I know the transactions of $75,000, being paid to the school four times totalling, the sum of $300,000 as forwarded by Abba Daudu and further confirmed that the fees were paid for one of Yahaya Bello’s daughters and the name of the recipient is Naima Ohunene Bello,” he was quoted as saying.

Oyewale said the BDC operator also narrated how he received money, in installments, from the former Kogi governor.

“I received the sum of N100 million on the 15th December 2021 from Keyless Nature. On the 17th December, 2021, I received N400 million.

“Meanwhile on the 21st, 22nd, and 23rd, December 2021, I received N100 million. On the 22nd December 2021, I received the sum of N100 million only. On the 23rd December 2021, I received N35 million.

“I also received payment from Remita International in the sum of N40 million on 12th December, 2021, and there was an entry of N33 million on the 17th of December 2021. On the 7th February 2022, I confirmed the receipt of N90 million from Keyless Nature.”

After the witness’ testimony, A.M Aliyu, counsel to Ali, did not conduct his cross examination but asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to understand the figures reeled out.

Nurain Jimoh, counsel to the second, third, and fourth defendants, supported the request of Aliyu.

However, Rotimi Oyedepo, the prosecution counsel, objected to the adjournment on the account that the witness had been in the dock since February 6, 2023.

Egwuatu adjourned the matter to October 25, 2024, and November 5 and 6, 2024, for the continuation of the trial.