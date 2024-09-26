“Been Touring For 20 Years But I’m Still Building My First House” – Seun Kuti Queries Colleagues’ Lavish Lifestyles

Afrobeat legend Seun Kuti sparked controversy during an Instagram Live session on Wednesday, questioning the legitimacy of his colleagues’ wealth.

Kuti expressed skepticism about the origins of some musicians’ fortunes, suggesting their lavish lifestyles exceed what they could reasonably earn from music.

Despite touring for 20 years, Kuti revealed he’s only now building his first home.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Banky W Returns To School, Pursues Master’s Degree At Georgetown University

He contrasted this with colleagues who have achieved less success yet flaunt luxury vehicles.

Kuti said: “I have been touring for over 20 years, and I’m only just building my first house. Where is the music money coming from? Musician never get two songs, he don buy Lamborghini and G-wagon. Where’s this music money coming from?”

Watch him speak below…