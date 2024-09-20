“Being A Fine Boy Made Me Target Of Gang Members” – Oxlade On Dropping Out Of LASU

Ikuforiji Abdulrahman, popularly known as Oxlade, a Nigerian singer, has revealed that he dropped out of school after being targeted by gang members.

In a recent podcast, the ex-Lagos State University student stated he had to drop out of school in his final year, stating ‘leaving the school environment was the best decision for him,’ describing the circumstance as a “crazy time.”

“I dropped out of the university in my final year because it was a crazy time. There were some gangs after me because I’m a fine boy. Being a fine boy makes you a target. It is either you join them or they o** you. So I had to leave that environment.”

“I went to Lagos State University (LASU). Go and read about the school. Now, they’re more focused on academics. I think they’ve realized how fragile life is and how important it is to pursue your dreams, so they’ve cracked down on that kind of behaviour. Now everyone is chasing money, but at that time, it was a hot period.

“After I left school, I ran away from home because I couldn’t tell my family why I dropped out,” he revealed.

