Operatives of the Benue state Police command have arrested a man identified as Ameh Owaocho, alleged to be involved in illicit drug dealing.

Disclosing the development on Thursday, the spokesperson for the State Command, Catherine Anene, in a statement released to the public, stated that a team of police officers, while on patrol along the Igumale-Utonkon road, intercepted a driver transporting the drugs.

Anene noted that five 100kg bags of dry leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp, were recovered from the vehicle.

She said: “On 4/9/2024 at about 1600hrs, while a team of police officers was on patrol along Igumale-Utonkon road, a red Golf 3 vehicle driven by one Michael Abah ‘M’ of Ugbokolo was intercepted.

“During the search of the vehicle, five 100kg bags of dry leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp, were recovered.

“In an interview with the driver, he confessed that Mr Ameh Owaocho of Ogbadibo Local Government contracted him to deliver the dry leaves and that he had been transporting Indian hemp for Mr Ameh since 2023.”