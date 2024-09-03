Blackface Seeks Unity, Calls For Plantashun Boiz To Reform

Blackface, a member of the disbanded music group Plantashun Boiz, has extended an olive branch to his former bandmates, 2Face and Faze, calling for a reunion.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Blackface emphasized the importance of unity and strength in numbers, urging fans to encourage 2Face and Faze to join him in a reunion bid.

The group, which dominated the Nigerian music scene in the early 2000s, went their separate ways in 2004 after releasing their second album, “Sold Out”.

Although they briefly reunited in 2007 for a third album, “Plan B”, they eventually went their separate ways again.

He wrote, “Plantashun Boiz, the question now is to be or not to be and why? @fazealone @official2baba.

“My people, oya make una talk put mouth for this matter! We are on a mission for world peace and it’s not a small thing!

“Unity is strength and not division. Let’s go champs.”

