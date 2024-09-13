Boat Carrying Wood Merchants Capsizes In Ogun, Two Missing

Two wood merchants were rescued, while two others went missing after a boat capsized in the Gbodo Jego River in Ijofin, Ipokia Local Government Area, Ogun State.

The incident happened at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The victims, Ahohe Seido and Dogbon, and the survivors, Awhanse Jimoh and Ahohe Jimoh, were claimed to be transporting firewood to the Benin Republic for sale.

Omolola Odutola, Spokesperson for the Ogun Police Command, confirmed the incidence to DAILY POST and stated that the survivors contacted the command about it.

They claim that their boat capsized due to an unexpectedly strong current, causing everyone on board to plunge into the water. Despite rigorous divers’ efforts, the bodies of the missing victims have yet to be discovered.

She said, “A report of a tragic incident was received at the Ipokia Division on September 12, 2024, at about 7:00 a.m. Two individuals, identified as Awhanse Jimoh M and Ahohe Jimoh M from Ilepa Village in Ipokia, reported to the Divisional Police Officer.

“The duo are wood merchants by profession. According to their account, two other individuals, Ahohe Seido and a person known only by the alias Dogbon, were transporting firewood along the Gbodo Jego River in Ijofin, Ipokia, Ogun State, on their way to Benin Republic for sale.

“During their journey across the river, an unexpectedly strong current caused their boat to overturn, leading to everyone onboard falling into the water. Despite rescue efforts, only two individuals were saved and brought to the riverbank.”

Odutola noted that investigations are ongoing to determine the facts of the boat accident and validate the testimonies made by the two survivors.