Boat Mishap Kills Infant, Three Others In Borno

The Borno State Police Command has verified that four individuals were killed after a boat capsized in the Dikwa local government area of Borno State.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Daso, the accident occurred on September 23 at around 3:30 pm in Bakassi community between Mafa and Dikwa along Maiduguri Road in Borno State.

The statement said, “A report received from a good Samaritan at the Dikwa Divisional Police headquarters that a distressing canoe accident occurred on 23rd September 2024 at about 1530 HRS in the Bakassi community between Mafa and Dikwa along Maiduguri Road, Borno State.

Advertisement

“The incident involved a canoe carrying passengers submerged in floodwaters, leading to the unfortunate loss of four female lives.”

All of the deceased victims were from Bulabulin Ward, Dikwa, according to the statement.

READ MORE: Amotekun Arrests 27 Suspects In Connection With Kidnapping, Theft, Murder In Ondo

The statement added, “Their names are Ya Mallum Shettima, an adult female from Marte LGA, Maimuna Akura, 10 years old, Umira Alhaji Bulama, 6 years old, and Yagana Bulama Kawu, 5 months old.

“The victims were promptly evacuated to Dikwa General Hospital, where their demise was confirmed by a medical doctor. Subsequently, the corpses have been released to their respective families for burial in accordance with Islamic rites” the statement added.

“In light of this tragic incident, Commissioner of Police, CP ML Yusufu, while expressing heartfelt condolences, urges the public, particularly those in flood-affected areas, to exercise caution during this period and promptly report any emergency or distress to the following contacts: 08068075581, 0802343293.”