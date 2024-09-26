Bobrisky Admits Currently Contemplating Suicide

Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has opened up about suicidal thoughts following recent bribery allegations made by social media influencer VeryDarkMan.

VeryDarkMan accused Bobrisky of offering N15 million to EFCC officials to drop money laundering charges, allowing him to avoid jail time at Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Bobrisky denied the allegations on social media, claiming he served his jail term and didn’t bribe EFCC officers. He also dismissed a viral voice recording as fake.

However, the controversy has severely impacted Bobrisky’s mental health.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, he revealed suicidal thoughts due to relentless attempts to tarnish his reputation.

He wrote: “I have never in my life thought about suicide in my life but now is coming to my head seeing what human being are doing to their fellow human just in the name you want to bring them down by force or because you don’t like them.

“I don’t need no sympathy from anyone. People I might have need sympathy from are my late parent. But who will fight for you? Friends? Haters you won.”

