Bobrisky: If I Say Anything, Let Me Die – VeryDarkMan Tells Reps Panel

Controversial Nigeria social media critic, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has vowed to keep mute, during his appearance before the National Assembly.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that VDM arrived the Green chamber on Monday, amid legal battle between him and crossdresser, Okuneye Idris, a.k.a, Bobrisky.

VeryDarkMan accused officers of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, over alleged bribery, which fast-track the released of Bobrisky.

However, the crossdresser, was represented by his lawyer and refused to make a personal appearance.

Speaking at the National Assembly complex, in a viral video, shared by TheCable on Monday, VDM vowed not to make any statement until the other parties were present.

He said: “I don’t know why I will be here and the person who made these allegations is not here. In the voice note, Bobrisky said something about a godfather; maybe the godfather told him not to come and nothing would happen.

“He has disrespected this committee by not coming here and you are trying to force me to talk.

“You are already threatening me with arrest, that you will detain me, I will stay in the cell; it’s not my first or second time. “I will stay there till he is ready to talk. If Bobrisky is not here, for now, I will not say anything, if I say anything, let me die.”

