Bobrisky Only Spent Three Weeks In Kirikiri, Guarded Like President – FIJ Report

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, often known as Bobrisky, a Nigerian crossdresser, has found himself at the focus of a growing storm following reports about his stint in Kirikiri Prison.

Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in prison for naira abuse in April, but he was only there for three weeks before allegedly arranging his early release.

However, the issue began on Tuesday, when social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, posted a recorded phone conversation in which Bobrisky admitted to completing his prison sentence outside the facility.

According to his accusations, he spent roughly N15 million to get the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to drop’money laundering’ charges against him.

Bobrisky was brought to Kirikiri Custodial Centre after his sentencing in April, but he was released after barely three weeks, according to individuals familiar with the case, as exclusively reported on Friday by Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ).

However, he was officially released from prison in August.

A prison official told FIJ that “Bob spent only three weeks here with us in Kirikiri before she was transferred to another undisclosed location.”

“This was where she spent her time; it was all arranged, and money was involved,” the source added.

The official revealed that Bobrisky was “guarded like a president” until the socialite’s “secret departure after three weeks.”

“She received VIP treatment throughout her stay,” the source continued. “She lived in a special cell. The money she claimed to have paid is true; there are no lies about that. Yes, she did pay.”

Bobrisky’s connections with other convicts were restricted by prison authorities, which reduced the visibility of his eventual disappearance.

“There was one instance when a guy was on a video call with his girlfriend and unexpectedly turned the camera to Bobrisky,” the official recounted. “This was considered an invasion of her privacy, and as a consequence, he was confined to his cell for nearly two months.”

“As I mentioned, she was heavily guarded, which minimized such incidents. She was quietly taken away after three weeks,” the source said.