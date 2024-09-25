Bobrisky Paid EFCC N15m To Drop Money Laundering Charges Against Him – VeryDarkMan Alleges

Media personality Verydarkman has unveiled a startling revelation about popular crossdresser Bobrisky, shedding light on shocking allegations.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, VDM shared a video of a leaked WhatsApp communication Bobrisky allegedly had with a friend, in which the crossdresser described his encounter with the EFCC and subsequent imprisonment.

Initially, Bobrisky stated on the recording that he gave the EFCC N15 million in order to remove the money laundering charge that had been added to his case earlier.

After Bobrisky gave an explanation of how he bought off the anti-graft agency using money he got from friends, the case was eventually withdrawn.

In an additional statement made during the audio recording, Bobrisky stated that his problems began when he was named “Best Dressed Female” at the opening of Eniola Ajao’s film.

He entered a guilty plea in court, anticipating a fine, but was instead given a prison sentence.

The crossdresser went on to say that following the verdict, he received a call from his godfather, who told him that he would not go to prison, and he immediately contacted the General Controller of Corrections, who placed him in a private flat to live pleasantly until his jail sentence was done.

The most damaging claim came when Bobrisky alleged that Falz, supported by his father, Femi Falana, proposed using their influence to obtain a pardon and sweep the scandal under the rug.

Captioning the video, VeryDarkMan wrote:

“In everything and everyone that is mentioned here,I will be very d!s^ppo!noted if truly FALZ and his father are involved in this whole bobrisky mzz,like how? And @officialefcc you must produce the officers that did this dealing, after this Nigeria no go surprise me again,PART 2 LOADING IF.”

