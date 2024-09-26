Bobrisky Saga: NCoS Under Scrutiny Over Corruption Allegations

The interior minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has mandated a thorough inquiry into claims of bribery inside the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The instruction came after the activist, VeryDarkMan, posted a video online in which Bobrisky claimed he bribed certain Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officers with N15,000,000 to drop money laundering allegations against him.

On April 12, the crossdresser was sentenced to six months in prison for abusing the naira. He was released on August 5.

However, in the video, the crossdresser claimed that his “godfather” and NCoS controller general Haliru Nababa ensured that he served his six-month sentence in a private flat rather than a prison.

“On my way to prison, my godfather called and assured me I wouldn’t enter prison. He told me not to worry and said he would arrange an apartment near the prison and speak to the Comptroller General of Prisons in Abuja,” he had said in the viral clip.

Bobrisky later denied the bribery charge, claiming that the viral video was “fake”. The social media celebrity also stated, “I served my sentence in prison.”

The crossdresser’s denial came after the EFCC summoned him and VeryDarkMan to investigate bribery charges against its officials.

The interior minister criticised the alleged NCoS actions in a statement issued on Wednesday by his media adviser, Alao Babatunde.

Tunji-Ojo also vowed to ensure that “those found culpable face the full wrath of the law”.

“The Minister of Interior has directed an unconditional and comprehensive investigation into the allegations of bribery and corruption within the Nigerian Correctional Service,” the statement reads.

“Tunji-Ojo unequivocally condemned the alleged reprehensible behaviour, emphasizing that any form of indiscipline, unprofessionalism, or corruption will be met with zero tolerance and severe consequences within the paramilitary services under the Ministry’s purview.

“The ministry will not tolerate any compromise on its core values of integrity, transparency, and accountability. We will leave no stone unturned in rooting out corruption and ensuring that those found culpable face the full wrath of the law.”

According to the announcement, Magdalene Ajani, the ministry’s permanent secretary, would lead the team probing the claims.

“The minister reassures the public that the investigation will be rigorous, transparent, and impartial, and that appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken against any personnel found guilty,” it added.